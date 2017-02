Honda's Clarity EV Reportedly Gets Only 80 Miles Of Range, All In The Name Of Affordability

PHOTO GALLERY

As the number of zero-emission cars is rapidly expanding, Honda wants a piece of the pie, and they have an all-electric model in the pipeline, based on the Clarity.However, while most vehicles in the segment offer a satisfactory driving range, the new Honda Clarity EV will have to do with only about 80 miles (130 km) between charges,reports. That's a far cry from the (smaller) Chevy Bolt EV's 238-mile (383km) range.This is due to two parameters that were a 'must' when designing it - physical size, as the carmaker didn’t want to drop the generous proportions of the PHEV and FCV, and its affordability, as it's expected to carry a $35,000 starting price.", said American Honda Motor's Vice President President of Environmental Business Development, Steve Center.Honda believes that there is space in the market for such a car, as the Chevy Bolt may have a long range, but is small, the upcoming Tesla Model 3 follows a similar same route, the second-gen Nissan Leaf is expected to be small and modest in range, and the Tesla Model S is both large and long-range, but pricey.Most orders for the new Honda Clarity EV are said to come from previous or current owners of the Fit EV , as "", Center added.The new Honda Clarity EV should debut this spring.