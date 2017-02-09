Honda's Latest Commercial For The Clarity Is Nightmarish

Honda has just debuted a new TV commercial for the 2017 Clarity and calling it the thing of nightmares would be an understatement.
Rather than simply show the car and its features, the Japanese brand took another and more unsettling approach. The first 45 seconds of the advertisement feature a sea of children’s faces floating in the abyss while singing Fleetwood Mac’s Don’t Stop.
So, what do the children represent? Well, apparently, each face is a hydrogen molecule with the ad simply saying that’s where the Clarity receives its power from. Yep, it is pretty much saying that the heads of small children fuel the hydrogen five door.
The only redeeming feature of the commercial comes at the very end where Honda reveals that both all-electric and plug-in hybrid variants of the Honda Clarity are coming soon.