Horacio Pagani Owns A Particularly Stunning Ferrari F12tdf

Being the owner and founder of one of the world’s most prestigious automakers has its perks, just ask Horacio Pagani.
Not only is the Argentine businessman surrounded by rolling pieces of art all day but he has also amassed quite an impressive car collection that includes a Porsche 918 Spyder, Cayman GT4, 911 R, Zonda, Huayra and a Carrera GT, among others. Now, he has just welcomed another future collectible to his fleet, a bespoke Ferrari F12tdf.
Images from Magazin ProDriver CZ reveal that Pagani’s F12tdf was customized through Ferrari’s Tailor Made programme and has been painted in a stunning shade of red. It also includes a prominent white strip running the length of the exterior complemented with two thin golden stripes. There are also white and golden graphics circling the front grille as well as a set of stunning gold wheels.
Although no images of the interior have been released, we can see that it has at least two different shades of leather and includes red Cavallinos embroidered into the headrests. There’s also a custom badge denoting that the car was made specifically for Horacio Pagani.