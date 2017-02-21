Hot 2018 Renault Megane RS Taking Final Shape Before Geneva Reveal

Renault continues working on the hottest RS version of the Megane, with our spies spotting them again during some cold weather testing in Sweden.
This time the test car was camouflaged which leads us to believe that this is the actual production bodywork living under that wrap, including a set of wider fenders, more aggressive bumpers and an aero agenda that provides real downforce.
The new Megane RS has rather huge shoes to fill as its predecessor is considered of the all-time greats when it comes to hot hatches and Renault is keen to present a worthy successor despite today’s fierce competition.
The new Megane RS will most likely continue transmitting its power to the front wheels, with the company having a few tricks up its sleeve in order to successfully compete with cars like the AWD Ford Focus RS and VW Golf R. These include a specially-tuned rear-wheel steering system which aims to make the French hot hatch more agile and more stable at the same time.
A 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit with around 300hp will provide its services under the bonnet, with transmission options to include a standard six-speed manual and an optional dual-clutch automatic.
The finished production car is expected to be revealed at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show, with the first cars to be delivered near the end of the year.
