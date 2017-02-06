Hot Lexus LC F Might Use A Hybrid Powertrain After All

While Lexus has still to confirm their work on a proper performance version of the LC Coupe, a recent trademark application kind-of spoiled the surprise for them.
The thing is, Lexus might still surprise us with the choice of powertrain they’re planning to use in the so-called LC F.
There are many speculations on the subject, with some talking about Lexus using the existing naturally-aspirated 5.0-litre V8 but more aggressively tuned for the needs of the flagship model.
But perhaps Lexus doesn’t want to just make a really fast car but instead create a proper halo car that represents the values of the brand clearly. Autocar recalled talking to Koji Sato, Lexus’s chief engineer, who said that opting for hybrid technology would be more interesting if of course the whole project is to be approved.
“The interesting thing is that Porsche is developing a sports car with electric power, and there is the BMW i8, so maybe a big engine with more power is a little bit heading in the old style,” Sato said late last year. “The hybrid model may be an interesting idea. The sudden torque provided by the electric motor is much faster and more unique - and perhaps more interesting for the customer.”
“Lexus is a pioneer of hybrid systems and perhaps we have a role to show that hybrid has more capability now. It would be a unique driving experience, I think,” he added. He then went on and said that maybe the existing LC 500h could satisfy someone looking for the faster version but that could be his way of keeping a new performance F version out of the radar.
It certainly would make great sense if Lexus went on and made a proper hybrid performance version of the LC Coupe. After all, similar exercises with hybrid powertrains like the BMW i8 have proven that being eco-friendly doesn’t mean you can’t have fun.
Note: Lexus LC 500h pictured