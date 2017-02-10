Hotter Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid Coming To Geneva With At Least 500 HP

Porsche is reportedly working on a more performance-oriented version of the Panamera E-Hybrid which is going to debut at the Geneva Motor Show this March.
The latest report on the topic comes from Autocar, saying that the new hybrid variant of the Porsche Panamera will pack at least 500hp and get a top speed of over 180mph.
Although there’s no official information about the powertrain yet, the new version of the Panamera is probably going to continue using the twin-turbo 2.9-litre V6, just like the 4S and the existing E-Hybrid models.
The current Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid is using a 325hp version of the V6 paired to 134hp electric motor for a combined 459hp. The Panamera 4S on the other hand gets the full 434hp, all from the internal combustion engine.
Stefan Utsch, Porsche Panamera’s sales and marketing director said that the relatively new electric motor is unlikely to become more powerful and that if combined to an unchanged 4S engine, it would make 568hp in total. But since both the petrol engine and the electric motor can’t provide peak power at the same time, the final combined output should be a tad lower.
The new model, likely to be called the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid, could become the second-fastest version of the series behind the Turbo models. Porsche is reportedly preparing to debut their new hybrid model next to the also new Panamera Shooting Brake.