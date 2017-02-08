How Does The All-New 2018 Ford Expedition Stack Against Its Predecessor?

Comparing the previous-generation Ford Expedition with the recently-unveiled 2018 model is sort of like comparing the original iPad with the iPad Air.
In other words, two products with relatively similar footprint and purpose, yet they have different styling, and a whole bunch of different features that separate the old from the new.
In fact, here's what Ford thought the Expedition needed in 2015, back when it received a necessary facelift: new front fascia, new trims, full-color 4.2" LCD screens in the instrument panel, restyled center console and the (then) latest version of the MyFord Touch infotainment system, to go with the 10-speaker 700-watt Sony audio system.
It also featured push-button start, a rearview camera, interior ambient LED lighting and a radar-based blind spot alert for active safety's sake.
So how does the now model compare? Well for starters, the exterior design language has been updated to 2017 standards - or at least current-gen Ford standards, while maintaining a boxed shape and straight lines . The styling is arguably much more elegant and once you step foot inside, you should definitely feel more in touch with today's fast-paced world.
By that we mean enjoying features such as wireless charging, Wi-Fi, SYNC 3 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system that's sure to out-duel the older 10-speaker setup from Sony.
In a tight spot, the new Expedition should be able to handle itself in ways the old model never could, thanks to its class-exclusive, enhanced active park assist technology and 360-degree camera. Also, the all-new Terrain Management System should give you more confidence when traveling off-road than you might have had in the previous-gen Expedition.
Last but not least, performance. Aided by a 300 lbs (136 kg) aluminum diet, the 2018 Expedition should also prove more capable on the road, both from a performance stand point, as well as fuel economy. It's 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine with Auto Start-Stop is paired to a 10-speed automatic, whereas the older model's V6 unit used a six-speed automatic.
Bottom line, it's hard to argue in favor of the old Expedition, seen as how car manufacturers don't really take "steps back" when it comes to technology, convenience and comfort.