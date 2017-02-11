Hydrogen Wars: 2017 Toyota Mirai vs 2017 Honda Clarity

At a first glance, it seems that choosing between the Toyota Mirai and the Honda Clarity could be frustratingly difficult, seen as how the two cars are so similar.
In fact, aside from their appearance, when you get down to things, the main aspect that really sets them apart is the roughly 50 extra miles (80 km) you get in terms of driving range with the Honda, which isn't a lot, but it can still matter for buyers who aren't entirely sure about any of these two models.
If you look at the chart below, you'll find that the 2017 Toyota Mirai and the 2017 Honda Clarity have similar dimensions, similar performance figures, weigh about the same and cost about the same.
Some of the differences include the fact that the Clarity has more HP (174 vs 151), can seat 5 passengers comfortably whereas the Mirai is built for four, and of course, the driving range rated at 366 miles (589 km) vs 312 miles (502 km), in favor of the Honda.
The chart was put together with assistance from Olathe Toyota Parts as well as Honda Parts Online, and shows all the differences you might want to know regarding these two fuel cell vehicles.
"I don't think the similarity of the specs for the Mirai and the Clarity Fuel Cell is coincidental," said Tom Blackman, director of Olathe Toyota Parts Center. "The nature of fuel cell technology is that - for now at least - weight and power output are going to be roughly the same from one car to the next, at least if they're priced similarly."
Honda Parts Online director Angel Vigil however thinks the Clarity is the better car, stating that "the greater range of the Clarity Fuel Cell is significant, as every mile counts in an environment where hydrogen refueling stations are still being built."