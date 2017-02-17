Hyundai Teases New i30 Wagon Ahead Of Geneva Debut

Hyundai released the first teaser image of the new i30 Wagon which is set to make its world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show.
It’s no secret that the Korean company intends to expand the i30 family with more variants and the Wagon version is the first one to show up.
Stylistically, don’t expect any surprises as Hyundai will keep the sober looks of the regular i30 and just add a longer roofline and -judging from the teaser image- a different set of taillights.
The engine range is expected to mirror that found in the i30 hatchback, including the company’s new turbocharged 1.4-litre petrol with 138hp (140PS).
Of course the new Hyundai i30 Wagon will offer a bigger boot that will turn it into a more practical proposition as a family car, going against cars like the Skoda Octavia Estate.
Hyundai is also working on a sportier N version of the i30 which according to the latest reports will be powered by a turbo 2.0-litre petrol, available with 247hp (250PS) and 271hp (275PS) but that version is not expected until the end of the year.