Hyundai's 2017 Elantra Sport Crackles Like A Baby F-Type

Hyundai has come a seriously long way from the old days where it was seen as nothing more than a manufacturer of boring-looking budget friendly vehicles.
Nowadays, the South Korean firm is responsible for building some of the best bang-for-your-buck vehicles in the industry from affordable hatchbacks to luxury sedans through its Genesis brand.
Among the company's most convincing new models is the Elantra Sport, a sporty five door with a very attractive design and a cheap U.S. starting price of just $22,485.
Powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged GDI engine coupled with a six-speed manual transmission, the Elantra Sport delivers 201 hp and 195 lb-ft (264 Nm) of torque. That's enough grunt to give the model quite a bit of punch and as the video below proves, it sounds quite nice too. For a four-cylinder that is.
Look, not many drivers are going to turn their heads to look at an Elantra Sport on the street. However, they'll definitely hear the car, as Hyundai has engineered the exhaust to produce a convincing rumble, with cracks and pops on downshifts.