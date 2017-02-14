Hyundai’s Prius-Rivaling Ioniq Reaches The US, Priced From $22,200

Hyundai is currently introducing the new Ioniq into the U.S. market, announcing the range and pricing details of its Prius-rivaling hatchback.
The Korean company is initially bringing both the Hybrid and pure electric versions of the model, with the plug-in hybrid variant to follow on a later date.
This is the first car in the world to be offered with three electrified powertrains on the same platform, with Hyundai giving the Ioniq a sleek and way friendlier appearance than the other famous hybrid of the market.
Prices kick off at $22,200 MSRP for the entry-level Hybrid model in the Blue trim level, with the powertrain combining a 103hp 1.6-litre petrol with a 43hp electric motor via a six-speed dual-clutch gearbox for a more engaging driving experience –instead of the popular CVT unit most hybrids use these days.
The total system output is rated at 139hp, with the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid returning an EPA-estimated 58mpg combined. The plug-in hybrid model packs a stronger 60hp electric motor and instead of the Hybrid’s 1.56kWh battery pack, it features a larger 8.9kWh unit in order to offer “more than 27 miles” of all-electric range.
The all-electric version on the other hand offers a maximum output of 118hp (88kW), featuring a 28kWh lithium-ion battery pack which gives the Ioniq Electric an estimated driving range of 124 miles and an EPA-estimated 136MPGe, which is the highest efficiency rating of any electric vehicle currently available in the US market.
Pricing for the all-electric version of the new Hyundai Ioniq starts at $29,500 while the Limited trim level asks from $32,500.