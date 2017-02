Hyundai’s Prius-Rivaling Ioniq Reaches The US, Priced From $22,200

PHOTO GALLERY

Hyundai is currently introducing the new Ioniq into the U.S. market, announcing the range and pricing details of its Prius-rivaling hatchback.The Korean company is initially bringing both the Hybrid and pure electric versions of the model, with the plug-in hybrid variant to follow on a later date.This is the first car in the world to be offered with three electrified powertrains on the same platform, with Hyundai giving the Ioniq a sleek and way friendlier appearance than the other famous hybrid of the market.Prices kick off at $22,200 MSRP for the entry-level Hybrid model in the Blue trim level, with the powertrain combining a 103hp 1.6-litre petrol with a 43hp electric motor via a six-speed dual-clutch gearbox for a more engaging driving experience –instead of the popular CVT unit most hybrids use these days.The total system output is rated at 139hp, with the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid returning an EPA-estimated 58mpg combined. The plug-in hybrid model packs a stronger 60hp electric motor and instead of the Hybrid’s 1.56kWh battery pack, it features a larger 8.9kWh unit in order to offer “more than 27 miles” of all-electric range.The all-electric version on the other hand offers a maximum output of 118hp (88kW), featuring a 28kWh lithium-ion battery pack which gives the Ioniq Electric an estimated driving range of 124 miles and an EPA-estimated 136MPGe, which is the highest efficiency rating of any electric vehicle currently available in the US market.Pricing for the all-electric version of the new Hyundai Ioniq starts at $29,500 while the Limited trim level asks from $32,500.