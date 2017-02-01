Iconic London Cab Getting Ready For Export In Europe By 2018

It looks like we’re going to witness the iconic London cab on streets other than those in the UK, as the company responsible for them is planning to export them in Europe as soon as next year.
London Taxi Company, which is responsible of creating the iconic London Cabs, is aiming a ten-fold increase in its annual production capacity to 10,000 units by the turn of the decade and part of the plan is to sell its taxis to major European cities.
LTC, which was bought by Chinese Geely back in 2013, has already visited cities like Oslo, Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin, as reported by Reuters.
Chris Gubbey, LTC’s chief executive didn’t say which city will become the company’s first overseas market but instead he said they plan to start exporting their new low-emissions model next year.
"We'll start selling them in 2018," Gubbey said, "they tend to be very nationalistic in their product and I think knowing that, we have to very sensible about what we believe can be our rate of climb in terms of market share," referring to some European cities.
The plan comes amid the industry’s growing concerns over the country’s future access to the EU after the Brexit takes place. The company has nearly completed a new factory near Coventry, close to its existing facility.