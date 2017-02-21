In Russia, Even Snowbanks Are Looking To Kill You

A snowbank proved to be the ultimate challenge for an SUV, which is probably going to need a makeover after looking for a belly rub.
Shot somewhere in Russia over the weekend, the video shows a Lada Niva overtaking other cars on a highway, on what seems to be the emergency lane.
Moments later, the driver ended up face to face with a giant snowball, but trusting his ride, he thought he'd be okay. Bad decision, as going full speed into it made it flip over, and hit another vehicle during the process.
Judging by the severity of the impact, chances are that whoever was holding the wheel of the Russian SUV won a few bruises, but is safe from any serious injuries. As for the occupants in the other vehicle, they're most likely fine as well, although the owner won't get that scratch off easily.
As for what happened next, your guess is as good as ours, but the two drivers probably didn’t shake hands after, as these guys did.