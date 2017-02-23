Individual BMW M3 Twilight Purple With The Competition Pack Is A Looker

Regardless of what you think about the Twilight Purple paint job, which costs around $5,000 via BMW's Individual program, the fact remains that with the Competition Package, the BMW M3 is definitely at its best.
In terms of performance, you get 450 PS (444 HP), upgraded wheels and updated springs, dampers and anti-roll bars for the Adaptive M suspension.
Visually, you're looking at an M Performance carbon fiber boot lid spoiler, M Performance steering wheel, and plenty of carbon fiber on the mirror covers, around the gear selector, on the steering wheel and on the handbrake.
There's also an Akrapovic Exhaust system in place that should make this 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged straight-six engine sing more glorious notes as the car accelerates to 100 km/h (62 mph) 0.1 seconds faster than a non-Competition Pack model would.
This M3 was recently on display at BMW's Abu Dhabi showroom, and aside from the exterior color and interior trim, it seems to be pretty much identical to this red one we saw last month.