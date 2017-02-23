Infiniti Q37-Based GTA Spano Replica From Need For Speed Movie Is Insanely Expensive

After serving in the 'Need for Speed' movie as the real car's doppelganger and making an appearance in one of Pitbull's music videos, this GTA Spano replica is on the lookout for a new home.
The ad posted on eBay shows 3 people watching it, but with a $95,000 asking price, it's no wonder that no bids have been place at the time of writing.
Starting life as an Infiniti Q37 with 30,000 miles (48,280 km), it received a new custom fiberglass body aping the GTA Spano, along with several carbon fiber bits and pieces. Sprayed in a yellow shade and fitted with a special set of 20-inch rims, it was then registered, titled and insured as an ASPT (custom-built vehicle) in the state of Florida, and was assigned with a new VIN.
According to the vendor, all of the car's initial factory options, such as the paddle shifters, power seats, navigation and reversing camera, to name a few, still function properly.
And if you're looking for the real deal, keep in mind that the actual GTA Spano that was featured in the movie changed hands for more than $1.5 million, last year.