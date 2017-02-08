Infiniti Rolls Out New Q50 & QX80 Signature Editions In Chicago

Infiniti is out to spruce up two of its luxury models with new Signature Editions, to be introduced this week at the Chicago Auto Show.
Following last year's introduction of the QX80 Signature Edition, Nissan's luxury brand has rolled out a similar treatment for the Q50 sedan.
The 2017 Infiniti Q50 3.0t Signature Edition packs the company's 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6, sending its 300 horsepower to either the rear wheels or all four. It also features special 17-inch alloys and packages a bunch of popular options together – including LED exterior lighting, tinted moonroof, navigation, and voice recognition.
Along with it, the QX80 Signature Edition is back for 2017, featuring a saddle tan leather interior, chrome mirror caps, and dark-finish 22-inch forged alloys. It also comes with the full suite of driver assistance features, and while last year's model was limited to 1,000 examples, this year there's no mention of any such restrictions.
The Q50 Signature is available to order this month, starting at $38,700. Budget an extra two grand for the optional all-wheel drive. The updated QX80 special won't reach dealers until May, so pricing wasn't yet disclosed, but customers will be able to choose between two-and four-wheel-drive versions and in seven- or eight-passenger configurations.