Interior Of New 2018 Range Rover Velar Exposed?

While we can't be 100 per cent certain that this interior shot is from a Range Rover Velar, judging by the official image released by Land Rover on Wednesday, we're leaning towards confirming that it is.
Granted, LR didn't actually give us a clear shot of the cabin, which means that zooming in through the panoramic roof is a must in order to make out the dashboard layout, which features a wide infotainment display with twin air vents on top.
We even saw part of the multi-function steering wheel, specifically the buttons on the right-hand side and how the panel itself is shaped and positioned between the center hub and the rim.
As for this image here, it was posted on the disco3 forum on February 9th by a user called dlw, who says he was working in a freight forwarding company in Heathrow when he saw three LHD camouflaged RRs boarding a plane. He only managed to snap this picture but it's pretty conclusive from where we're standing.
He even confirmed that the display was huge, which clearly coincides with what Land Rover have shown us more recently. Same goes for the design of the steering wheel, its dual-tone color and its buttons.
According to Autocar, that large display could very well be related to the Jaguar I-Pace Concept's 12" TFT touchscreen, based on the same type of tech used in the InControl Touch Pro system - like in the XF.
Luckily, Land Rover will share more information about the Velar on March 1st ahead of Geneva, and hopefully clarify which power units will be available and what type of advanced safety and convenience technologies we can expect.
H/T to Michael
Wow! An interior picture of the Range Rover Velar has been online since Feb 9 and no one noticed! https://t.co/J8ijSKzeuF pic.twitter.com/pebiGCVedc— OVALNEWS (@ovalnews) February 23, 2017