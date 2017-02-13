Is An Aftermarket Jeep Wrangler Pickup Any Good?

As we speak, Jeep is developing a pickup truck variant of the next-generation Wrangler and if it gets it right, it has the potential to be a knock out success.
In the meantime, pickup versions of the current Jeep Wrangler can be purchased but you have to turn to the aftermarket world to bring them to life. One company dubbed RubiTrux and based out of North Carolina does just that and Doug DeMuro recently jumped behind the wheel of one of their creations to see what it is all about.
It you look past the reduced cabin size, it is hard to think of many disadvantages of a Wrangler pickup. You get the same off-road prowess as the standard model but can also enjoy the added practicality of being able to haul things around in the pickup bed without worrying about anything damaging the interior trim.
Will DeMuro have the same opinion? Watch the video below to find out.