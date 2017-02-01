Is The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Worth Its $80,000 Sticker?

Launching a brand new sedan that direct rivals the BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C63 is no easy feat, but that is exactly what Alfa Romeo has tried to do with the Giulia Quadrifoglio.
Despite being an all-new car based around an unproven platform, most reviewers tend to agree that the most potent Giulia variant seems worthy of its price tag and good enough to have M3 owners quaking in their boots.
The latest reviewer to jump behind the wheel of the Italian stallion was Doug DeMuro who set out to discover if it is really worth its near $80,000 price tag.
Although he fails to explore its limits on a racetrack, DeMuro discovers that on the road, it is every bit as good as an M3 and absent of many of the quirks you may expect from an Italian car.
If money was no object, would you take the Giulia Quadrifoglio over an M3 or C63?