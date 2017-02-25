Is The Bentley Mulsanne Worth $375,000 To You?

While its expected that top of the line luxury cars will cost several hundred thousand dollars, one wonders if they're worth it as they get older.
Despite being a full-size luxury limo, the Bentley Mulsanne was actually named after the Mulsanne Corner from the famous Le Mans racing circuit, so go figure.
This latest iteration however has been around since 2010, which means it's already seen a couple generations of flagship S-Class/Maybach and 7-Series models burst into the scene at cheaper prices while packing way better technology especially inside.
So then, is the 2017 Mulsanne worth $375,000? Well, according to Doug DeMuro, the answer is a clear yes, especially since this is the Speed version we're talking about, which combines luxury with some serious (mainly straight-line) performance.
The V8 engine is good for 537 PS (530 HP) and a ground-shaking 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm) of torque - enough to get you from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.9 seconds, before maxing out at 305 km/h (190 mph).
That's actually faster than a Mercedes-Benz Maybach S600, which means you'd need to jump in the new BMW M760Li xDrive in order to outrun a Mulsanne Speed.