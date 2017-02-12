Is The Euro 2017 VW Passat Estate The Ideal Family Car?

Americans still can't have the European Volkswagen Passat B8 that's based on the group's latest MQB platform. But are they missing out, especially with the more practical Estate body style?
After having a go in the Estate version, CarWow's Mat Watson found it to offer plenty of space allowing it to haul large items in the boot, and to seat 3 adults in the rear, with enough headroom and legroom.
It's also praised for having enough storage spaces, and plenty of equipment, which, depending on the selected grade, can include an 8-inch infotainment system, a head-up display, and a digital instrument cluster that replaces the analogue dials and is very similar to Audi's Virtual Cockpit.
Not much has changed since Watson last reviewed the five-door Passat, as he still favors the 2.0-liter diesel engine, with 150 PS (148 HP), over the lesser 1.6-liter TDI. Also, while there's nothing wrong with the 6-speed manual gearbox, he suggests choosing the dual-clutch automatic instead.