Is The Lamborghini Aventador S A True Driver's Car?

As impressive as the Lamborghini Aventador is to look at, it's less satisfying the moment you step behind the wheel. A proper driver’s car it is not.
However, has the updated Aventador S fixed this and made the model a true rival to Ferrari’s and McLaren’s offerings?
Auto Express magazine traveled to Spain to find out by putting the Aventador S through its paces on a racetrack and we’re happy to report that according to this review, the Italian brand’s £277,000 halo supercar is finally a driver’s car.
Steve Sutcliffe mentions in the review that the facelifted Aventador feels much more coherent and connected than the outgoing model and benefits hugely from a four-wheel steering system and recalibrated steering. He also says that the carbon ceramic brakes provide much better feedback and that improvements have even been made in how the V12-powered supercar accelerates in a straight line.
We’re still on the fence about how the new Aventador S looks, but it is good to know that the Ferrari F12 now has a fierce rival.