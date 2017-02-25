Is Mercedes-AMG Testing An E43 All-Terrain?

Mercedes-Benz may have only unveiled the E-Class All-Terrain in September last year but it seems as though it could be already working on a new variant of the model.
Currently, the E-Class All-Terrain can only be ordered with a 2.0-liter diesel engine delivering 191 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque while a six-cylinder diesel model will launch later this year. However, AMG fans may also get to enjoy the All-Terrain in the near future.
A brief spy video has been posted to YouTube depicting an E-Class All-Terrain with a set of new five-spoke sports wheels and perhaps more importantly, dramatically flared front and rear wheel arches.
While it certainly wouldn’t be out of the realms of possibility for AMG to be working on an E63 All-Terrain, it seems more likely to be adorned with the E43 badge. As evidence of this, the prototype doesn’t feature AMG’s traditional quad tailpipe design and has slightly more restrained pipes, mimicking those of other E43 models.
If this is indeed what AMG is cooking up, we can expect the car to have the same 3.0-litter bi-turbocharged V6 engine as the standard E43 AMG, making for an identical 396 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque.