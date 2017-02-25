Is The Updated Skoda Citigo A Good Choice In The City Car Segment?

Some 6 years after its introduction, the Skoda Citigo received a mild mid-cycle facelift this month, but is it still worth looking into?
Taking the Monte Carlo version out for a drive, WhatCar magazine believes the answer is 'yes', especially if one's budget is limited, since the Czech model is cheaper than both the Volkswagen Up! and Seat Mii, with which it shares the same nuts and bolts.
Powering this model is a 1.0-liter petrol engine, with 59 horsepower, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. With this combo, Skoda's smallest car is primed for city use, though there is a more powerful version of the unit available, with 74 horses. It can also be had with an automatic transmission, but this shouldn’t be favored over the manual, as it could be quite "sluggish to respond".
On open road, the Citigo is quite comfortable to drive, but not in the Monte Carlo flavor, which adds a stiffer suspension. There is some wind noise coming in at higher speeds, but overall, soundproofing is said to be good.
In the three-door variant of the car, rear legroom is pretty tight, and it can only sit two adults on the rear bench, unlike the rivaling Hyundai i10, which has space for three. It has a decent size boot for its class, which can be extended by folding the rear seats, and the equipment list offers AC, power folding windows, and an infotainment system in the Monte Carlo and SE-L, while the most basic offering lacks them all.