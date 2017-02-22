Is Volvo's New V90 Cross Country Really That Much Fun To Drive On Snow And Ice?

Those on the lookout for an executive estate with a rugged appearance and enhanced off-road abilities have a new choice these days in the form of the Volvo V90 Cross Country.
Coming to compete with the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain, it's not just practical, but also fun to drive.
Going to northern Sweden for a test drive, CarWow's Mat Watson witnessed firsthand the jacked up suspension and raised height on snowy roads, before heading to a frozen lake for some sideways fun. By the looks of it, the ride is quite smooth, and its intelligent all-wheel drive system, combined with proper winter tires, can tackle slippery surfaces.
But the new Volvo V90 Cross Country is not just an all-terrain capable car, as it also benefits from a luxurious cabin with plenty of new technology items that were taken from the new S90 and V90 variants. These include the 9-inch touchscreen display with satellite navigation system, 12.3-inch TFT driver's information display, semi-autonomous system, and a premium Bowers & Wilkins audio system, in addition to others.
If you're looking to get one in the States, then get ready to pay at least $55,300, for the T6 model, with 316 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) of torque, and an 8-speed automatic transmission.