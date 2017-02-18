Is Your Car Helping Or Hurting Your Love Life? Find Out Here!

While some people don't give much thought as to what their personal means of transportation might say about them, most car owners actually do.
It's why some people tend to buy a so-called "better-looking" car, a car that may not be as practical or make as much sense financially as other alternatives.
Still, if you're interested in making a good impression with the opposite gender, Roadloans has come up with an in-depth study depicting what both men and women appreciate most when it comes to cars.
For starters, the biggest question might be which type of car makes you more attractive? Both men and women were polled on this one and it seems that our better halves like men who drive pickup trucks and sports cars above all else. Men on the other hand tend to favor women driving sports cars first and foremost (a massive 39%), followed by sedans and SUVs, at 22% and 20% respectively.
As for particular brands, it seems men are more inclined to look at a woman driving a premium car, with female BMW owners favored at 16%, Mercedes owners at 14% and Porsche owners at 10%. The pickup truck-loving ladies on the other hand envision their perfect man driving either a Ford (16%), Chevrolet (13%) or a Porsche (11%). Like we needed any more proof that everybody loves Porsches, right?
Overall, men and women were polled about not just car type or brand, but also colors, characteristics as well as auto-related "turn offs" - which is where "cigarette butts in ashtray" edged out "trash on seat" by a whisker.