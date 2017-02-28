Isuzu D-Max Hitting UK Dealers This Spring With New Engine And A £15,749 Starting Price

Available with a range of single, extended, and double cab variants, the new Isuzu D-Max will arrive at UK retailers starting this spring.
Overhauled for the 2017 model year, it comes with a new 1.9-liter turbodiesel engine, that produces 164 PS (162 HP) and 360 Nm (266 lb-ft) of torque.
It retains the 3.5 ton towing capacity, and 1 ton payload, and as with previous models, the four-wheel drive is also a key feature, controllable through a rotary dial that allows the selection of both 4WD and low-range gears.
Known as the Utility, the entry-level version carries an MSRP of £15,749 ($19,575) and is equipped with LED DRLs, air conditioning, power windows, Bluetooth connectivity, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control.
Following it is the Eiger double cab, from £20,499 ($25,479), which adds body-colored bumpers, 16-inch alloy wheels, reversing camera, and audio system, while the Yukon, which also starts at £20,499 ($25,479), adds 18-inch rims, silver side steps, LED taillights, new 7-inch touchscreen, cruise control and leather steering wheel.
Those on the lookout for the Isuzu D-Max can also order the Utah grade, from £24,149 ($30,015), which comes with roof bars, rear parking sensors, keyless entry and push-button start, leather upholstery, heated front seats, automatic air-con, sat-nav, DAB digital radio, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity.
Choosing the range-topping Blade will get you a color-coded Aeroklas canopy or sports bar with roller cover, Blade puddle lamps, front and rear parking sensors, remote locking lower tailgate, tinted windows and 9-inch multi-function touchscreen, from £26,999 ($33,558).