It Seems The Tesla Model S P100D Is Not So Perfect After All

While there's no denying the fact that the Model S P100D flagship is a phenomenal car, both performance and tech-wise, it might not be so brilliant if all you need is a practical family saloon.
Cue Carwow's Mat Watson, someone who likes to talk about practicality, comfort and ergonomics as much as he does about performance, fuel economy and quality.
That's not exactly great news for the Model S, which is still, at its core, a family car - and that means being practical as well as sufficiently spacious so as to rival some of the big German luxury saloons.
To start things off, Watson notices that riding in the back of a Model S can take some getting used to in terms of lower body positioning, however because of the flat floor, the person in the middle can sit quite comfortably - unlike the people sitting on either side (slight headroom issues).
It's also not on par with large premium saloons when it comes to overall cabin quality, and that's something buyers might want to consider, seen as how the Model S doesn't really come cheap, especially this P100D flagship version.
Other issues include the A-pillars having a negative effect on visibility around town as well as the fact that you can't store anything in the doors - which come to think of it, is rather strange.