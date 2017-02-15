Italdesign Introduces New Brand Dedicated To Production Cars

Italdesign has announced that it will debut a new sub-brand, dubbed Italdesign Automobili Speciali, at next month’s Geneva Motor Show.
This brand will focus on building ultra-low series production vehicles for the company, including its upcoming Geneva-bound supercar that will be limited to just five units worldwide. Other projects will follow at later dates but Italdesign’s bold new business decision will see it spreading its wings from partnering with existing automakers and solely building one-off concepts as it has done in recent years.
A new logo has also been designed for exclusive use by Italdesign Automobili Speciali with it combining an aggressive bull’s head with the brand’s name.
Speaking about the logo, head of innovation design at Italdesign Filippo Perini said “When designing this new logo, we were inspired by the symbol of the City of Turin. In this city the history of Italian automobile was born, the most famous and prestigious carmakers were born, as well as the ’coachbuilders‘ who made the Italian car design famous worldwide.”