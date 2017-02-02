Italdesign Releases Third Teaser Of Geneva-Bound Model

Italdesign has just released the third teaser image of the new production model it will debut at the Geneva Motor Show in early March.
Although details about the model are scarce, this image reveals that it will be a coupe and will include overt grilles on the front wheel arches, probably fitted to help increase downforce at the front end.
Additionally, this teaser shows that the car will include a set of incredibly slim wing mirrors which also appear to have been created with aerodynamics in mind.
Text on the teaser then reads ‘Powerful engine, high performance: it will be an extraordinary story, on ordinary roads.’
Last month, Italdesign confirmed that its Geneva-bound creation will be a production car limited to five units worldwide.