Italdesign's Fourth And Final Geneva Teaser Previews Huge Rear Wing

Italdesign has released the fourth and final teaser image of the new production car it will debut at the Geneva Motor Show on March 7.
This image appears to provide us with our first look at the rear end which is dominated by a large carbon fiber rear wing. Additionally, it incorporates slim rectangular taillights, a large Italdesign badge and carbon fiber across the rear fascia.
Based on the shape of the body, it also appears as if the model will be mid-engined and at a glance, strongly resembles the Lamborghini Huracan.
No name for the vehicle has been made public but the Italian design house previously confirmed that five units will be produced although it remains unknown if they will be street legal.