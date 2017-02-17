Jaguar Gunning For M3s & C63s With Upcoming 500HP XE SVR

Jaguar are reportedly looking into expanding their SVR offerings by launching a range-topping version of the XE.
Poised to take on the BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C63, the brand's super saloon is apparently in Northern Spain, accompanied by the SVO engineering team, AutoExpress writes.
On the performance front, the Jaguar XE SVR is expected to make use of the familiar 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine. The lump, which works together with an 8-speed automatic transmission and is good for 567 horses and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque in the F-Type SVR, will likely be detuned to develop around 500 horsepower.
Since both the F-Type and Range Rover Sport SVR have an all-wheel drive system, the potent XE will probably follow the same route. Employing an AWD means making the car roughly 50 kg (110 lbs) heavier, but once completed, it will also challenge the upcoming Audi RS4 as well, which will benefit from the brand's Quattro all-wheel drive system.
Signaling the presence of a stronger engine under the hood and updated dynamics will be an exterior body kit. There's a good chance that this will add more aggressive bumpers and side skirts. Additionally, besides the SVR badges, some special wheels will spin around the beefier brakes.
The exact reveal date of the Jaguar XE SVR is unknown, but the British publication talks about an arrival "halfway through the saloon's lifecycle". Those interested in one should expect to pay roughly £65,000 ($81,000) in the United Kingdom.
Note: Jaguar XE S pictured