Jaguar XJR-15 For Sale In England Is A Sight For Sore Eyes

Before the Jaguar XJ220 came the equally-impressive XJR-15 and while much of the automotive world has forgotten its greatness, it remains a supercar great.
It was the first road car to use a carbon fiber monocoque and is essentially a street-legal version of the Le Mans-winning XJR-9. Just 23 road-going units are thought to have been produced and one of them is currently for sale in the United Kingdom from Classic Driver.
The XJR-15 in question is a 1991 model and is chassis number 21. Beneath the aerodynamic bodywork it features a naturally-aspirated 6.0-liter V12 engine that includes Cosworth aluminium pistons, a forged crankshaft, connecting rods and electronically-controlled sequential fuel injection. Capable of delivering 450 hp, the XJR-15 is no show-piece, it is a true performer.
As a matter of fact, it can accelerate from 0-60 mph (96 km/h) in under 4 seconds and onto a top speed approaching 200 mph (320 km/h). Such impressive figures come in part due to the XJR-15’s incredibly slender 1,050 kg (2,315 lb) curb weight.
The price for all this lightweight goodness is a casual 400,000 pounds ($502,301), not bad for such a rare car.