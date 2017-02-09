James May Selling 1972 Rolls-Royce After Becoming Allergic To It

James May is parting ways with his 1972 Rolls-Royce Corniche after admitting that he has become allergic to the leather seats.
The Grand Tour presenter revealed on his Drivetribe page that his Corniche will cross the auction block at the Bonhams auction to be held at Goodwood on March 19.
In the post, May says “If I drive it for more than half an hour I start itching, and then have to boil all my clothes,” and based on auction estimates, mentions that the classic Rolls-Royce could sell for two times what he paid for it in 2007.
His Corniche also had a starring role in a Top Gear segment from 2008 when May showed that luxurious and prized automobiles could be purchased for less than a new Ford Mondeo.
The listing for May’s Rolls-Royce doesn’t say how many miles it has covered but both the exterior and interior appear to be in quite good condition considering its age.