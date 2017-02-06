Jannarelly Design-1 Gets An Innovative Canopy Roof

Not every roadster is a convertible. To be a convertible, a car needs to have some sort of deployable roof to cover its cabin – whether it's a piece of fabric or a hard structure of some sort.
Jannarelly designed its roadster with no such closure – or even much of a windshield to speak of – but customers have evidently asked for one. And the answer that Anthony Jannarelly came up with is rather innovative.
Following the preview images released over a month ago, Jannarelly Automotive is now showcasing an unusual approach to enclosing its Design-1 roadster. The solution apparently involves a solid roof structure that, rather than folding backwards as most do, is hinged forward – not unlike the canopy you'd see on many military aircraft.
The doors operate independently of the side windows, which pivot up with the rest of the roof structure. So getting in and out (for either driver or passenger) will apparently necessitate opening the whole thing. That might not be so much fun in the rain, but the Design-1 was envisioned as more of a plaything than a daily driver (or regular mode of transportation).
There's a windshield in place as well – since it wouldn't make a whole lot of sense to have a roof without one – with a carbon-fiber surround. The result, as you can see from the images below, looks rather well resolved.