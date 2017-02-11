Japan's First Pagani Huayra Is A Treat For The Senses

Although the upcoming Pagani Huayra Roadster has been getting all of the attention lately, the original Huayra coupe still remains exceptionally desirable and surely one of the most lusted after vehicles in the supercar industry.
In total, just 100 units of the hardtop Huayra have been produced and most are owned by discerned buyers with large car collections. Consequently, used Huayras rarely hit the second-hand market but one has and is currently for sale from Bingo Sports in Japan.
The Pagani Huayra in question is an early 2013 example and was the 16th example to be built and the first imported to Japan. It has just 2,825 km on the clock since being purchased from Bingo Sports and then sold back to the dealership.
As this Huayra is such an early example, it hasn’t been fitted with the impressive Sonus Faber audio system introduced for the car later during its production run. Nevertheless, it was recently updated with the Pacchetto Tempesta package that includes a new aerodynamic kit, distinctive black wheels and a number of suspension modifications.
No price has been made public but don’t expect it to sell for less than $2 million.