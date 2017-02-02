Japans' Studie Turns BMW M2 Into A Tiger-Striped Track Warrior

From the moment it was introduced at the end of 2015, the BMW M2 has been subjected to numerous tunes from all over the world.
This one was created by Studie Japan and was presented at the 2017 Tokyo Auto Salon earlier this month. It gets some flashy visual updates on the outside, including a tiger-stripped wrap combined with a matte black front endm 19-inch red BBS and large rear wing.
Inside, tuner chose to strip out the interior and fit it with two Recaro racing seats at the front, and ditch the rear bench for a roll cage. There are also some extra touches, such the additional gauges mounted on the passenger's side.
Our Japanese is a little rusty, but it seems that Studie'z BMW M2, which was baptized 'Zeke', features an updated intake, and a software upgrade, meaning that the 3.0-liter straight-six twin-scroll turbocharged engine was massaged to deliver more than the stock 370 PS (365 HP) and 465 Nm (343 lb-ft) of torque.
Just how much, we don't know, but the extra oomph, combined with the weight loss, should help it beat the standard car's 4.3 seconds needed to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph).