Jeep Debuts New Limited Edition Renegade 'Desert Hawk' In Britain

Jeep's Renegade Desert Hawk is now hitting UK showrooms priced upwards of £28,995, with the automaker only building 100 units of this limited edition model.
As UK sales are scheduled to commence today, February 23, the Renegade Desert Hawk will look to draw buyers in by taking the Trailhawk model's rugged exterior and adding exclusive features and functions inspired by the desert.
You can order the Renegade Desert Hawk in either Alpine White, Anvil, Black or Mojave Sand, while also enjoying the 17" gloss black wheels, exclusive bonnet and rear body panel decals.
"Designed to enhance Renegade's already very strong appeal in the UK, and capable of delivering Jeep’s legendary off-road capability, the new Renegade Desert Hawk version is an attractive proposition for buyers," said Damien Dally, head of Jeep UK.
Inside, the Renegade Desert Hawk comes with exclusive seats in black leather & fabric, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual zone climate control, DAB UConnect radio with a 6.5" touchscreen, Live services, Bluetooth & sat-nav, a 7" full-color cluster display and cruise control. Also, like the Trailhawk, this new limited edition Renegade is available with the Selec-Terrain system, which includes a Sand mode and an exclusive Rock mode, to go with its 8.7" (22 cm) ground clearance, skid plates, 8.1" (20.5 cm) wheel articulation, Hill-descent Control and 19" (48 cm) water fording.
As for performance, the Desert Hawk comes with a 170 HP 2.0-liter MultiJet diesel engine as standard, paired with a nine-speed automatic gearbox.
"Sporting and agile on-road and rugged and capable off it, this limited edition newcomer fits perfectly into Renegade's highly successful family," added Dally.