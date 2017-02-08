Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Hellcat Pickup Could Be The Ultimate Sleeper

Although Jeep hasn’t publicized any plans about a Grand Cherokee-based pickup and in all probability, will never create such a vehicle, one look at this rendering will leave you wondering why not.
Conceivably, it wouldn’t be too difficult for FCA to approve a Grand Cherokee pickup and for Jeep to simply convert the standard SUV into a pickup. Such a procedure could be costly, especially if the model proved popular, but it is certainly within the realms of possibility.
As a result, automotive rendering extraordinaire Rc-workchop recently rendered a Grand Cherokee pickup but not just any old pickup, a Hellcat-powered one.
Jeep has already confirmed that a Grand Cherokee Hellcat is in works with the brand’s 707 hp, 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine. The pickup rendered therefore includes a bold front fascia and includes a large hood scoop, flared arches, big wheels and massive brakes.
The two rear doors of the Grand Cherokee have also been removed to make way for a large bed area with steel reinforcements.
If, for some reason, Jeep decides to ever create such a pickup, we can only imagine it proving a runaway success. After all, who wouldn’t love outpacing supercars in a pickup truck you can purchase from any Jeep dealer?