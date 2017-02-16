Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk To Get Hellcat Power In New York

From the moment that the Dodge Challenger and Charger SRT Hellcat models debuted, the world has been clamoring for a Hellcat-powered Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Confirmation about the model came last year and now a report has surfaced indicating that the extreme SUV will debut at the New York Auto Show 2017 in April.
Motor Authority claims to have received word form a “reliable source” about the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk’s world premiere. If true, this means the Jeep will be sharing the stage with the Challenger SRT Demon, making for over 1,400 hp of all-American Hellcat fury debuting in New York.
Although technical specifications about the model won’t be revealed until closer to its debut date, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will make the Dodge Durango SRT yesterday’s news with performance to match or even exceed the Challenger SRT Hellcat.
If power remains at 707 hp from the 6.2-liter supercharged V8, the Jeep’s all-wheel drive system could help it accelerate off the line quicker than its muscle car sibling. With that being said, some suggest that power in first and second gears may be limited to ease strain on the AWD setup.
Whatever the case may be, the Trackhawk looks set to redefine what we know SUVs are capable of.