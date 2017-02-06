Jeep Reveals New Wrangler Rubicon Recon For Off-Road Aficionados

The new Wrangler Rubicon Recon is Jeep’s latest offering to those looking for one of the best off-roaders in the business.
Based on the regular Wrangler Rubicon, the new Recon Edition adds an upgraded front axle with strengthened tubes and heavy-duty end forgings, heavy-duty cast front and rear differential covers and enhanced off-road rock rails that are now shorter to accommodate up to 35-inch tires.
The Wrangler’s standard part-time all-wheel drive comes with electronically-locking front and rear Dana 44 axles, a Rock-Trac transfer case with a ‘4-Low’ ratio of 4:1. Front and rear axle ratio is 4.10.
Paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, the new Wrangler Rubicon Recon Edition features an impressive crawl ratio of 73.1:1, which sounds a lot for those who climb stuff for fun. A five-speed automatic gearbox is also offered as an option.
“With an array of beefed up off-road components, the new Rubicon Recon provides even more legendary Jeep Wrangler capability,” said Mike Manley, Head of Jeep Brand. “With unmatched capability and a unique appearance, Rubicon Recon is the perfect Wrangler for our most loyal, diehard off-road enthusiasts who love to tackle the most demanding trails.”
Other features that separate the Recon Edition from the lesser Wranglers include a half-inch lift, new 17-inch Gloss Granite alloys wrapped with 32-inch BF Goodrich off-road tires, a dual-vented Power Dome hood with ‘Rubicon’ decals and more.
Inside there is a unique gauge cluster with added information such as oil pressure, transmission and coolant temperatures, digital speed and individual tire pressure. Black leather heated seats are standard, as well as a leather-wrapped steering wheel with red stitching and an eight-speaker audio system.
The new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon Edition will arrive in U.S. showrooms later this month with a MSRP of $39,145 for the two-door model and $42,945 for the Unlimited four-door version.