Jeep Wrangler 'Hunting Unlimited' By Vilner Is Truly Unique

Vilner's Jeep Wrangler Hunting Unlimited doesn’t come with a special hunting permit, but with a rather rat rod-ish look.
Created for a local customer that is both a sculptor and a hunter, the SUV stands out with its rust-controlled body that ended up looking like this after the paint was stripped and the panels were sealed by special clear coats and techniques.
The cabin carries over the same visual effect, but instead of the special rust look, this is where the Bulgarian tuner used natural vegetable-tanned leather, 'Old Tobacco' vintage leather, special stitching, new metal trim, and an unique gear knob, in addition to a set of bags to carry the hunting equipment.
Boosting its rugged stance and enhancing its off-road abilities is a new suspension with FOX components, which improves ground clearance as well, a powerful Warn winch, and a set of 37-inch BFGoodrich Krawler T/A rock crawling tires.
Tipping the scales at 1,914 kg (4,220 lbs), this 2012 Jeep Wrangler is powered by a standard 3.6-liter V6 Pentastar engine, which is good for 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet (353 Nm) of torque. Pushing the output towards the all-wheel drive system is a six-speed manual gearbox.