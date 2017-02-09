Junior Supercar, Say What? The BugAudi R8 Get Its Chir-on

You know why Bugatti doesn't make a more affordable model? Sure, it would cheapen one of the most exclusive brands on the market, but what it really comes down to is that it doesn't have to. The Volkswagen Group of which it is part offers plenty of (relatively) more accessible sports cars like the Porsche 911, Lamborghini Huracan, and (case in point) the Audi R8.
One owner evidently took the whole R8-as-a-junior-Bugatti idea to heart and had his Audi wrapped up to look like a Chiron. And you know what, it doesn't look half bad. Pretty awesome, actually.
The German supercar known to area enthusiasts as the @sickr8forplay apparently belongs to a plumber named Ken based out in Glen Cove on the north shore of New York's Long Island in Nassau County. It already had a pretty sweet-looking aero kit and a matte silver wrap, but this fresh treatment takes it even further – all the way to Molsheim in Alsace, France (figuratively speaking).
Part of it is covered in a glossy sky blue wrap from 3M, with the back portion and roof wrapped in satin black from AD Graphics. Accents were applied in the same bright (almost neon) shade of blue, with brake calipers, wheel accents, even tire lettering custom-finished to match – all to mimic the new Bugatti Chiron (or the Vision Gran Turismo concept at any rate).
The work was carried out by Oneighty NYC with help from ND Vinyls (also based in Brooklyn) and New Jersey's Finelines Wraps & Tint. And even though part of us can't help but feel the R8 is awesome enough in its own right not to have to pretend to be anything else, we have to admit the result looks pretty stunning. Check it out for yourself in the images below.