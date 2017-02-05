Kahn Will Drop The Top On The Aston Martin Vengeance Volante In Geneva

Fans of Aston Martin visiting the Geneva Motor Show next month will get to see the new Vanquish S Volante – the convertible version of potentially the ultimate naturally aspirated British GT to date. But that won't be the only twelve-cylinder drop-top Aston on display: Kahn Design will also be on hand with the Vengeance Volante.
As you may recall, Kahn revealed the Vengeance coupe at the same show last year. It's based on the Aston Martin DB9 but features fresh bodywork – not unlike all those Zagato-bodied Astons we've seen over the years.
Now the firm known principally for customizing Land Rovers is preparing a convertible version of the Vengeance, which promises to embody the same muscular attitude as the coupe while embracing the open-air driving experience.
"Creating a convertible version of the Vengeance posed some challenges, given the unique coach built nature of the vehicle,” said Afzal Kahn, “but we’ve overcome them in true British fashion. Following a detailed programme of testing, I’m delighted to be able to unveil the Vengeance Volante at this year’s show, and I’m confident it will receive the same enthusiastic reception as the original model did in 2016.”
Aston Martin is known for producing convertible versions of nearly ever model in its lineup, including the Vantage, DB9, and Vanquish. Even the Vanquish Zagato got its drop-top due, though the hardcore Vantage GT12 Roadster remained a one-off. The next big thing in convertible Astons will be the DB11 Volante, based on the company's new turbocharged grand tourer. But in the meantime, we can look forward to seeing how Kahn's Vengeance adapts to the open air.