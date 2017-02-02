KBB Calls 2017 Challenger GT AWD A "No Brainer"

While the mighty Challenger has always been a popular choice with American buyers, by adding all-wheel drive, Dodge have managed to open more doors for their iconic muscle car.
Dodge unveiled the 2017 Challenger GT AWD back in December and fittingly, even the photo shoot for the press release was conducted on snowy terrain - a clever way to inspire confidence to certain buyers who might have otherwise never considered a Challenger, or any other muscle car, for that matter.
The way this new Challenger GT works is by funneling power from the 305 HP 3.5-liter Pentastar V6 unit to its front wheels, whenever things start getting slippery - and presto, you've got all-wheel drive.
The cabin is also impressive, with ventilated and heated front seats and an 8.4" infotainment system which according to Kelley Blue Book editor Micah Muzio, responds really well to the touch.
In the end, he concludes that the Challenger GT should be a slam dunk for Dodge, especially with buyers who live in areas where it snows a lot during winter and what something to use all year around. Makes sense, right?