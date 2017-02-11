KBB Says 2017 Audi A4 Might As Well Hold Segment Crown

If having all the latest gizmos is what makes or breaks a sports saloon for you, then arguing in favor of the 2017 Audi A4 becomes a whole lot easier.
The A4 may look underwhelming from the outside, but a closer inspection would reveal that no body panels have been shared with its predecessor. Furthermore, it's 264 lbs (119 kg) lighter than the previous model and features a drag coefficient of just 0.23.
Is that enough to put you on top of the premium sports saloon segment? Probably not, but according to Kelley Blue Book's Zach Vlasuk, the A4 has a lot more going for it once you step inside and take it for a spin.
During his review, Vlasuk was particularly impressed with the ergonomics inside, especially with how well Audi have integrated that 12.3" TFT display in the instrument panel.
On the road, the A4 might be "good yet not great" if you go by all the reviews you might have already watched or read. However, this reviewer is very impressed with how the new A4 rides, and even has a few nice things to say about the steering feel.
The bottom line is that it's tough to find an overall better package than the A4 - just as long as you like its appearance, that is.