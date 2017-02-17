Kia Giving NBA Fans Free Uber Rides During All-Star Weekend
| By Sergiu Tudose |
With the NBA All-Star festivities set to take place this weekend in New Orleanse, Kia will provide basketball fans with free Uber rides.
A fleet of six specially-outfitted Kia models will be available in New Orleans from Feb 15 through 18, during the hours of 12 PM and 8 PM central time (CT).
Three of those vehicles (Sorento SUVs) will also offer passengers an interactive game, plus the chance to meet NBA players and win either gift cards, NBA jerseys or tickets to Sunday's NBA All-Star Game.
In order to book a free interactive in-vehicle experience through the "Kia All-Star Ride" platform, users simply need to open the Uber app and follow on-screen prompts in order to submit an entry form. You can check out full details, including contest rules and restriction by clicking this link.
"Excitement is building for NBA All-Star 2017, and a ‘Kia All-Star Ride’ in one of our world-class vehicles will be the most convenient, and more importantly, most fun mode of transportation for on-the-go basketball fans in New Orleans," said Kimberly Gardiner, marketing exec for Kia Motors America. "This year marks Kia’s 10th season in partnership with the NBA, and as we celebrate that milestone we want to thank and reward basketball fans with the chance for free, interactive rides at one of the league’s signature events."
This weekend's main event will also mark the second straight year in which the Kia logo has appeared on the actual NBA All-Star uniforms, using a special patch on the upper left chest area.
Furthermore, the automaker will be displaying three 2017 Optima models, with two of them positioned at the Smoothie King Center, home of the New Orleans Pelicans.
