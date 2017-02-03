Kia May Be Planning An All-Electric Niro

Kia is apparently going to create an all-electric variant of the Niro hybrid crossover to join the Soul EV.
While the brand hasn’t confirmed the news, The Truth About Cars claims when asked about an electric Niro at the launch of the regular model in Texas, vice president of product planning at Kia Motors America Orth Hedrick simply said “Stay tuned.”
In October last year, Kia’s chief operating officer said that the company was conducting a feasibility study into an electric Niro and based on Hedrick’s statement, it seems as though such a model has been given the thumbs up for production.
The regular Niro hybrid is underpinned by the same architecture as the Hyundai Ioniq which is of course offered in EV, Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid forms. As a result, creating an electric Niro won’t be too difficult, especially if Kia decides to use the same 28 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery as the Ioniq EV. If it does, a range of just over 100 miles can be expected.