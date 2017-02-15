Kia To Reveal Bespoke Hydrogen Model In 2021

Kia is going to introduce a bespoke hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle in the year 2021 as it looks towards the future of propulsion.
While many automakers are focusing solely on electric, hybrid and ICE vehicles, Kia believes that hydrogen vehicles will play a pivotal role in the future of the automobile.
During an interview with Autocar prior to the Geneva Motor Show, Kia's head of fuel cell research Dr Sae-Hoon Kim said that the model will get its own unique design and not be based around an existing vehicle.
“It is not clear what kind of bodystyle the cars will have, but it will be dedicated models rather than using an existing donor car as we do now with the ix35,” he said.
It is reported that the hydrogen fuel stack of this new hydrogen will be similar in size to a 2.0-liter engine but will be lighter and offer approximately 10 per cent greater performance. Impressively, its range could sit at 500 miles (804 km).
The brand's new hydrogen vehicle will play a part in Kia's ambition to dramatically cut its CO2 emissions by replacing 70 per cent of its engines over the coming four years. It will also introduce a number of plug-in hybrid, hybrid and battery-electric cars.