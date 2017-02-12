Kia's New Sedan Spied Mimicking The Hyundai Celesta

An intriguing new Korean sedan has been spied undergoing testing in Europe with all suggestions pointing towards it being Kia’s sister model to the Hyundai Celesta.
The Celesta was introduced at last year’s Guangzhou Auto Show and is built exclusively in China and it appears as though the vehicle in question is Kia’s version, slotting between the K2 (Rio) and K3 (Forte) in the brand’s Asian model range.
Very few details about the prototype scooped in Europe are known but its similarities to the Hyundai Celesta are uncanny. As a matter of fact, its body work appears to be identical with the possible only deviation being its adoption of Kia badging.
If this is true, then we know that Kia’s latest sedan will share the same underpinnings of the fourth-generation Hyundai Elantra / Avante and now used by the Celesta. That means that the same 1.6-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine may come standard with 123 hp and 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.
At this stage, it is impossible to say where the new Kia will be available but China seems a likely candidate. Other emerging markets including India are also a possibility but a European launch seems less likely.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops